WATCH: Wakefield Trinity hero David Fifita scores length-of-field try on rugby league return

DAVID FIFITA was well known for his off-the-cuff magic whilst in Super League with Wakefield Trinity.

The 3-year-old had already registered 141 appearances for Trinity between 2016 and 2022 and made a further 12 during 2023 before returning to try and help Wakefield from relegation in 2024.

However, even with Fifita on board, Wakefield couldn’t stave off relegation as they competed in the Championship in 2024 for the first time since 1998.

With Fifita linking up with the Entrance Tigers back in Australia following that relegation, the ‘Big Bopper’ kept up his rugby league nous – and that was in perfect form when the 35-year-old took to the field for the United SC in the Nines Premier League competition Down Under.

Getting in the ball deep inside his own half, Fifita swatted aside a number of would-be tacklers before cantering down the sideline and sliding over.

Look at him go! Fifita goes all the way for en epic solo try 🔥 You can watch the Nines Premier League today and tomorrow on Kayo Sports 📺 https://t.co/w6jwdIZDcM pic.twitter.com/7FkWCLP7cg — Fox League (@FOXNRL) January 25, 2025

Of course, Fifita wasn’t the only former Super League star lighting up the Nines competition, with former St Helens hero Ben Barba, ex-Leeds Rhinos halfback Blake Austin and former Salford Red Devils winger Ken Sio also taking to the field.