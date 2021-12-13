Danny McGuire ready for new Hull KR challenge

DANNY McGUIRE will coach Hull KR’s second string in the returning Reserves competition next year – and he will be urging his new charges to make the most of their opportunity to impress.

The 39-year-old former Leeds star will combine the role with that of assisting Tony Smith with the first team.

A Reserves competition was reintroduced in 2020, only to be halted by the pandemic.

Next year, it will run alongside an Under 18 Academy championship, with the two being played on alternate weeks to help manage the demands on clubs and their players.

McGuire, a keen advocate of Academy and Reserve rugby, will call on players on the fringe of Rovers’ first team, those stepping up from the club’s development system, part-time second-team signings and some from dual-registration partners Dewsbury, of the Championship.

“I’m excited. I suppose it’s my first challenge as a coach,” said McGuire, who moved to Rovers, originally as a player, in 2018 after 17 seasons in the first-team scene at Leeds.

“It will be really good and I feel there were some missed opportunities for some players this time around.

“It gives lads aged 19 and 20 the opportunity to play regularly.

“I’ve always been a big backer of the Academy – I love to see young, local players come through the system and get opportunities.

“We’ve got a lot of players putting pressure on some of our seniors and they will get a chance to express themselves regularly with the Reserves.

“It will be a good challenge for them.”

Don’t miss the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.