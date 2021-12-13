St Helens star signs new long-term deal

Super League champions St Helens have announced that England forward Morgan Knowles has signed a new contract to remain at the club until the end of the 2025 season.

The loose-forward, who has been in the Super League Dream Team in each of the past three seasons, was due to be out of contract at the 2022 but has now signed a fresh four-year deal.

Knowles has played a key role in Saints’ success over recent years, winning three league titles in a row and also claiming a Super League and Challenge Cup double last term.

The Cumbrian also made his England debut earlier this year, playing in both their Test matches in 2021 having previously represented Wales including at a World Cup.

25-year-old Knowles has spent his whole professional career so far with St Helens, making 149 appearances, and is delighted to commit for longer.

“I am really made up,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here, the club has been brilliant with me as have all the players and the staff.

“I am happy here and you can’t really put a price on that. So I am delighted to extend my stay.

“I feel really lucky and privileged to be a part of this team and this group and I want more success moving forward.”

Saints head coach Kristian Woolf added: “Morgan is an exceptional signing for the club. He is a real stand-out player for us in the way he performs and competes every week.

“He has a unique skill-set where he can play with the footy, but also has that ruthless and tough competitive style.”