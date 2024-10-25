Danny McGuire’s first words after being confirmed as Castleford Tigers head coach

DANNY MCGUIRE has been appointed as Head Coach at Castleford Tigers.

The 41-year-old former Leeds, Hull KR, England and Great Britain International has signed a three year contract at Wheldon Road.

Having served one season as Assistant Coach under Craig Lingard, Danny brings a wealth of playing experience to the role having been a three times League Leaders Shield winner. He has also been a Super League winner eight times, won the World Club Challenge on three occasions, and won the Challenge Cup twice.

Owner and Tigers Director, Martin Jepson said: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Danny McGuire as Head Coach of Castleford Tigers. I am sure that Danny will be able to call on all his experience over many years in the game, for what will be his first Head Coach role.

“I have been hugely impressed with Danny’s ambition, his determination, and his technical knowledge of the game and I look forward to working alongside him. I am also sure Danny will be able to help attract like-minded players to the Club as we continue to build for next season. Danny will be able to select and appoint an Assistant Coach.”

Danny McGuire said: “I am really excited and feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be Head Coach of Castleford Tigers. I am looking forward to a strong pre-season and getting the players ready to represent the Club and fans with pride.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast