Samoa’s squad in detail as rookie group take on England

Samoa stunned England at the World Cup two years ago… but they’re depending on a new group of rookies to cook up another boil-over this autumn.

TWO YEARS ago, Stephen Crichton booted Samoa to a shock victory over England in the World Cup semi-final.

But while the star centre jets off on his honeymoon this off-season, an inexperienced group of Samoan mates will fly to the UK hoping to engineer an upset of their own.

Crichton’s wedding’s on Thursday, 17th October reportedly pushed back this tour by a week, such was the star-studded guest list who wouldn’t have made the trip if there was a clash in the diary.

In the end, it feels a little like a second-string Samoa anyway.

The line-up that pipped England to a World Cup Final berth at London’s Emirates Stadium was stacked with NRL stars.

But halves Jarome Luai — who will skipper the young tourists this time — and Anthony Milford are the two sole survivors from that famous triumph. Panther Izack Tago is the only other member of the 2022 World Cup squad to make the journey.

Fullback Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i has left for rugby union, winger Taylan May has spoiled his career with off-field issues, Salford centre Tim Lafai no longer makes the grade and winger Brian To’o is injured following Penrith’s fourth straight NRL Grand Final win.

In the forward pack, the list of absentees is even longer — Royce Hunt, Oregon Kaufusi, Ligi Sao, Jaydn Su’A, Josh Papali’i, Fa’amanu Brown, Junior Paulo, Spencer Leniu and Kelma Tuilagi — thanks to a mixture of age, injury and general unavailability.

Speedster Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, who’s since represented the Kangaroos, exciting Warrior Chanel Harris-Tavita and veteran Martin Taupau are others from that World Cup squad who won’t tour this time.

However, coach Ben Gardiner can call on two massive reinforcements for the two Tests in Wigan on 27th October and Leeds on 2nd November.

Golden Boot and Dally M Medal winner Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will line up for his country of birth for the first time, 11 years after making his debut for the Kiwis.

And explosive back-rower Jeremiah Nanai — who represented Australia at the World Cup — has switched his allegiance to the Pacific nation.

Plus, this squad clearly has one eye on the future.

Among his 23-man squad, Gardiner has named a whopping 12 players who have never lined up in a Toa Samoa jumper: Tuivasa-Sheck, Nanai, Shawn Blore, Deine Mariner, Josiah Pahulu, Junior Pauga, Paul Roache, Simi Sasagi, Jeral Skelton, Jake Tago, Blaize Talagi and Lazarus Vaalepu.

The second-year coach — who has tight bonds with the sizeable Panthers contingent as a Penrith assistant — is using this tour to expose new players to the international arena, ahead of the 2026 World Cup in Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Still, some of the names not on the plane came as a surprise.

Melbourne youngster Sualauvi Fa’alogo, Origin opponents Murray Taulagi and Stefano Utoikamanu, plus Newcastle winger Greg Marzhew headlined the omissions.

Samoan fans also hoped Kangaroo Payne Haas might represent his nation of descent for the first time, but the foot injury that ended his NRL season in August put paid to that idea.

The squad isn’t completely bereft of experience.

Adding some local knowledge and old-fashioned know-how, Leigh pair Ricky Leutele (34) and John Asiata (31) — heading to Hull FC in 2025 — will don the blue jumper for the first time since 2017.

Although a handful have made fewer NRL appearances than England veterans like Thomas Burgess and John Bateman have played Test matches: Pahulu (19 games, debut in 2024), Roache (four, 2023), Skelton (eight, 2023), Jake Tago (eight, 2024), Talagi (20, 2024) and Vaalepu (eight, 2024).

With so many new faces, it’s impossible to predict how they’ll line up in the UK.

One name that’s certain to feature on the team sheet is Blaize Talagi.

The 19-year-old signed a three-year deal with the all-conquering Panthers this August, to fill Luai’s number six jersey when the four-time premiership winner departs for the Wests Tigers in 2025.

Talagi took out Parramatta’s rookie of the year gong in a tough season for the club, notching 20 appearances and scoring 11 tries. He was deployed right across the back line — versatility that will clearly come in handy for Samoa.

Another young star is Deine Mariner, who’s knocked back a Kiwis jumper to be here.

The outside back is coming off a breakout campaign for the Broncos, locking down a permanent first grade spot with 17 tries for the campaign.

With Penrith staple Izack Tago and the ever-reliable Roger Tuivasa-Sheck as well, the back line looks stacked.

Oh, then there’s Luai.

All eyes will be on the live-wire standoff, who’s always the focus of intense scrutiny.

The 2024 season has probably been Luai’s best, as he said goodbye to the Panthers in style. The 27-year-old played a key role in Penrith’s fourth straight title, doing plenty of heavy lifting while Nathan Cleary was injured for long stints.

Add to that a starring role in New South Wales’ commanding Origin series triumph, and now leading his country for the first time.

The question is whether a forward pack made up of journeymen and rookies can break even with England’s men in the middle.

Luciano Leilua, Francis Molo and Jazz Tevaga are seasoned NRL players, while Terrell May and particularly Nanai add some X-factor.

Rhinos fans will get an early glimpse of recruit Keenan Palasia, who arrives at Headingley from the Gold Coast Titans.

But Test greenhorns like Melbourne pair Shawn Blore and Lazarus Vaalepu, Titan Josiah Pahulu, Warrior Paul Roache and Raider Simi Sasagi will need to step up to the plate, as will hooking candidate Gordon Chan Kum Tong.

Tonga became the first Pacific nation to make a stand-alone tour of the UK last autumn … and were summarily dispatched 3-0 by the hosts.

Shaun Wane’s side will be hoping to repeat the dose in these two games against Samoa as some revenge for their World Cup semi-final exit.

That remains Samoa’s only win over England, and Gardiner’s team sheet isn’t close to Matt Parish’s star-studded 17 that shocked England in London two years ago.

But with a sprinkling of genuine star power and a plane load of rookies brimming with enthusiasm, they’ll fancy their chances of another surprise on English soil.

SAMOA SQUAD

John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

Shawn Blore (D) (Melbourne Storm)

Gordon Chan Kum Tong (Manly Sea Eagles)

Luciano Leilua (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards)

Jarome Luai (Wests Tigers)

Deine Mariner (D) (Brisbane Broncos)

Terrell May (Sydney Roosters)

Anthony Milford (Dolphins)

Francis Molo (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Jeremiah Nanai (D) (North Queensland Cowboys)

Josiah Pahulu (D) (Gold Coast Titans)

Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos)

Junior Pauga (D) (Sydney Roosters)

Paul Roache (D) (New Zealand Warriors)

Simi Sasagi (D) (Canberra Raiders)

Jeral Skelton (D) (Wests Tigers)

Jazz Tevaga (Manly Sea Eagles)

Izack Tago (Penrith Panthers)

Jake Tago (D) (Parramatta Eels)

Blaize Talagi (D) (Penrith Panthers)

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (D) (New Zealand Warriors)

Lazarus Vaalepu (D) (Melbourne Storm)

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 502 (November 2024)

