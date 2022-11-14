Danny Walker opens up on Warrington Wolves future and ‘ludicrous’ 2022 Super League season

SUPER League star Danny Walker has opened up on his Warrington Wolves future as well as giving a message to the fans.

It’s fair to say that it hasn’t been the most straightforward of seasons for the Cheshire club, with the Wolves finishing second bottom of Super League and only Toulouse Olympique below them.

For Walker himself, it has been a difficult year personally though he understands just why that has been

“It’s been a really difficult year for me personally and as a team,” Walker told League Express.

“I’ve not had the game time I wanted so I feel like I’ve not had the impact I would have liked, but I can understand why.

“I’ve got Daz (Daryl Clark) in front of me and he is a world-class player so it’s been tough.

“Having said that, I want to get more minutes under my belt next year and have more of an impact on the team.”

Walker is currently signed at the Halliwell Jones Stadium until 2024 and he has no desire to leave.

“I’m signed until 2024 for Warrington and I’m a Warrington lad so whenever I put on a Warrington jersey on or training top I will give it my all.

“I’m definitely determined to change what has gone on this year and get Warrington back fighting in the top four because that’s where we should be no matter what.”

The Warrington hooker has a big message for the Wolves’ fans going forward.

“I completely understand the fans’ point of view as I’ve been a fan myself and I have been stood on the terraces at Warrington supporting the team.

“I can understand their frustrations but no player goes out there wanting to lose or not giving 100% effort.”

“It’s been a bit ludicrous this year and luckily we’ve got out of that. We’ve just about scraped staying up but we need to improve loads in 2023.”