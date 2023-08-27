Danny Ward provides Castleford Tigers injury latest after chaotic week

CASTLEFORD TIGERS coach Danny Ward hopes to have Blake Austin back for Saturday’s trip to his former club Warrington Wolves.

The on-loan Leeds Rhinos halfback made his Castleford debut in their victory over Wakefield Trinity the week before last, Ward’s first in charge.

But he missed out on last Friday’s defeat to St Helens with a knock, with loose forward Joe Westerman having to fill in at halfback in his place.

“Blake didn’t quite pull up from the game as we expected,” explained Ward.

“He had an issue in his hip that wasn’t quite right. He wasn’t going to be fully fit so we made that call (the day before the game) and moved Westy (Joe Westerman) into stand-off.”

Ward had to deal with a number of injury issues in the aftermath of that vital win over Wakefield, which after both clubs lost last week puts the Tigers two points clear in the Super League relegation battle.

Winger Greg Eden scored a hat-trick against Trinity but also missed the Saints game.

“Greg picked up a bit of a knock in the game last week and we thought he was okay,” said Ward.

“But he didn’t quite open up and Greg is pretty quick, so when they are not fully opening up in training, there is a worry that it could cause more damage.”

Castleford lost versatile back Jack Broadbent and forward Nathan Massey to collarbone and knee injuries respectively against Wakefield, although Ward is hopeful both will play again this season.

But the Tigers coach is waiting to discover the extent of Will Tate’s injury after the winger was forced off early against Saints.

“Will Tate will get X-rayed. He had just come in to the starting team, he wanted an opportunity, sees it and then it is cut short.

“It is really disappointing. We are all gutted for Will, but hopefully it isn’t too serious.”

Last week, Castleford confirmed the departure of two backs, after three years each at the club, when their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Centre Jordan Turner will return to roots by joining hometown club Oldham, while fullback Niall Evalds has signed for Super League rivals Hull KR.

Evalds’ three-year stay has been badly affected by injury and the 2021 Lance Todd Trophy winner has been sidelined since May with a pec injury.

It is uncertain if Evalds has played his last game for the club, with Ward saying: “We’ve not totally ruled out him playing again, but it’s a big ask.”

