Hull KR look for further recruits after Niall Evalds confirmation

WILLIE PETERS could yet add more signings to what will be a new-look Hull KR side steered around the pitch with the help of Tyrone May and Niall Evalds next season.

The Australian coach, who in his first campaign has already guided his charges to the Challenge Cup final and now has the Super League play-offs in his sights, has already made five confirmed additions for 2024 – the latest Castleford and England fullback or winger Niall Evalds.

As well as the former Salford player, capped against France in 2021, and Samoa halfback May, currently shining for Catalans Dragons, New Zealand back Peta Hiku, England and Great Britain and ex-Wigan centre Oliver Gildart, currently on loan to Leigh from NRL side Dolphins, and Bradford’s Jamaica second row AJ Wallace are all heading to Craven Park.

And when asked if he was considering making further recruits, Peters responded: “You always are. It’s one of those things that never stops evolving.

“We’re coming to the back end of it, but most teams have shown there are always moving parts. Come the back end of the year, there will possibly be a few more signings.”

One player who Peters will have to make a decision on is Jack Walker, who had a strong game at fullback on Friday night, but who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Walker has made it clear he would like to remain with the Robins, despite the club having signed Evalds, who has signed a two-year contract after three at Castleford, during which he won the Lance Todd Trophy when the Tigers were beaten by St Helens in the 2021 Challenge Cup final.

He also played in a Challenge Cup final and Grand Final for Salford, and Peters explained: “We wanted to bring in someone with real speed, which is an area we’ve probably lacked a bit this year across the park, and we’ll definitely be getting that with Niall, who also gives us some versatility.”

Meanwhile Peters reckons May will have real six appeal in his first stint in England.

The 27-year-old stand-off was an NRL title winner with Penrith Panthers in 2021, and two years on, is aiming to help current leaders Catalans Dragons claim the Super League crown for the first time.

His performances for the Perpignan club have acted as an appetite-whetter for the Rovers faithful – and Peters too.

“There’s no doubt Tyrone is a player,” he said.

“You can put him anywhere, and he will do that role.

“But he’s an exceptional six and so dangerous when taking the line on. He showed that recently.

“Tyrone makes sure his centres see a lot of ball, and I’m excited about seeing him play for us next year.”

