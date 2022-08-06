Daryl Powell: ‘I’ll fight anyone’ who criticises Warrington Wolves effort

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell has insisted the effort of his team cannot be questioned after their latest defeat.

A 6-0 lead turned into a 32-6 reverse at Wigan Warriors, making it 15 losses in 22 games this season for Powell.

But he took the positives as the Wolves competed with second-placed Wigan for a long time.

“You look at the scoreline, but it wasn’t that kind of game,” said Powell, who saw Ben Currie’s opener followed by a Liam Marshall hat-trick plus Sam Halsall, Jake Bibby and Jai Field tries for the Warriors.

“That’s not a lack-of-effort game. I’ll fight anyone who says it is a lack of effort.

“The boys have worked so hard and (Wigan) have got a couple of players who have done some things to us at the back end that has blown the score out.

“It was a close game and we’ve done a lot of good things. If we took our chances then it’s a fair game.”

A big match against bottom side Toulouse Olympique, four points behind the Wolves in tenth, now awaits at the Halliwell Jones Stadium next Thursday.

“We know that we need to win the game next week, 100 per cent,” said Powell.