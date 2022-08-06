Huddersfield Giants’ Jack Ashworth hailed after ‘throwing up’ in Hull FC win

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson praised the efforts of new dad Jack Ashworth despite a lack of sleep that saw him “throwing up in the changing room”.

The forward played in Huddersfield’s comeback win over Hull FC, a day after his partner gave birth to their first child.

“He was sick at half-time,” said Watson. “He had a baby yesterday so he’s not had much sleep.

“He’s been on quite a lot of caffeine so I think he’s had too much! He was throwing up in the changing room but he’s all good.”

Ashworth was part of the group from the interchange bench who helped turn the match in Huddersfield’s favour after a poor start.

Watson was pleased with a fightback that he believed showed a “champion mentality”.

He said: “I thought we dominated the game, probably for the large majority, and it was just our silly mistakes in the first half.

“I felt we were dominant in the way we defended and dominant in attack. We just we let them off and gave them a start. We need to be better in that.

“But the resilience we showed shows a real champion mentality. You look back twelve months or further, we lose that game.

“We just have to be better at the start to not let teams get away from us.”