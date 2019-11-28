Daryl Powell open-minded on Castleford recruitment

Daryl Powell insists he is happy with his squad, but stopped short of saying he wasn’t open to further changes moving forward.

The Castleford head coach has overseen a five-player recruitment drive going towards 2020, headed by St Helens halfback Danny Richardson.

While satisfied with his squad, Powell admitted that there was always potential for change as the off-season develops.

“It’s always a bit fluid,” he said.

“I don’t think I’ve been in a season anywhere when the squad hasn’t changed at some point. Someone wants to leave as they aren’t getting the run of games they like or someone becomes available. I’m pretty open-minded but I’m happy with the squad we’ve got. We’ve strengthened in areas we saw as weaknesses and we’ve got the players we wanted to get.”