London reveal 2020 squad numbers

London have issued starting jerseys to several of their new signings.

The Broncos have undergone a heavy recruitment drive following their relegation back to the Championship, with the likes of Olly Ashall-Bott and Tuoyo Egodo joining the club.

They will wear numbers 1 and 2 respectively, while Cory Aston, another recruit from Castleford, will wear 6.

New back-rowers Josh Walters and Rhys Curran will wear numbers 11 and 12 respectively.

London squad numbers:

1 Olly Ashall-Bott

2 Tuoyo Egodo

3 Guy Armitage

4 Will Lovell

5 Kieran Dixon

6 Cory Aston

7 Morgan Smith

8 Eddie Battye

9 Eloi Pelissier

10 Rob Butler

11 Josh Walters

12 Rhys Curran

13 Sadiq Adebiyi

14 Matty Fozard

15 Greg Richards

16 Olsi Krasniqi

17 James Meadows

18 Dan Norman

19 Jacob Ogden

20 Dan Hindmarsh

21 Sam Davis

22 Gideon Boafo

23 Jordan Williams

24 Rian Horsman

25 Oliver Leyland