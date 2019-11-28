London reveal 2020 squad numbers

London have issued starting jerseys to several of their new signings.
The Broncos have undergone a heavy recruitment drive following their relegation back to the Championship, with the likes of Olly Ashall-Bott and Tuoyo Egodo joining the club.
They will wear numbers 1 and 2 respectively, while Cory Aston, another recruit from Castleford, will wear 6.
New back-rowers Josh Walters and Rhys Curran will wear numbers 11 and 12 respectively.
London squad numbers:
1 Olly Ashall-Bott
2 Tuoyo Egodo
3 Guy Armitage
4 Will Lovell
5 Kieran Dixon
6 Cory Aston
7 Morgan Smith
8 Eddie Battye
9 Eloi Pelissier
10 Rob Butler
11 Josh Walters
12 Rhys Curran
13 Sadiq Adebiyi
14 Matty Fozard
15 Greg Richards
16 Olsi Krasniqi
17 James Meadows
18 Dan Norman
19 Jacob Ogden
20 Dan Hindmarsh
21 Sam Davis
22 Gideon Boafo
23 Jordan Williams
24 Rian Horsman
25 Oliver Leyland