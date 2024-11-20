Daryl Powell tells all on “challenging years” with Warrington Wolves and new lease of life at Wakefield Trinity

DARYL POWELL has reinvented himself at Wakefield Trinity in 2024 following a difficult 18-month spell at Warrington Wolves.

During that time at Warrington, the Wolves finished second bottom with just nine wins from 27 games and were saved from relegation by, ironically, Wakefield.

Powell was then dismissed midway through the 2023 Super League season after a run of poor results before taking the Trinity job ahead of 2024.

For the veteran head coach, who has also coached Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers, it was an incredibly challenging period.

“There were a couple of challenging years but you learn something from everything. My father-in-law says ‘every day is a school day’ as he gives me a history lesson when I see him,” Powell said.

“He is right really, you wake up every morning and you don’t know what’s going to happen. I had two years of a fair challenge and learned a lot from it.

“You either become stronger or weaker. I will admit I was a bit weaker to start with, but you come out of the other side and end up being a different person and deal with situations differently due to the lessons you have learnt.

“I’ve tried to implement a couple of those lessons along the way this year and really enjoyed the challenge of it all.”

For Powell, he has enjoyed overseeing a tremendous turnaround at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“I’ve really enjoyed it. When I first took the job we had no staff. I was the only member of staff with Stu Dickens.

“We have had to rebuild it all and then grow the group so it has been a fair journey. That makes it all the more special to be here from where we have come from.

“The club had just been relegated from Super League and to be as consistent and as dominant as we have been, we can all be proud of that.

“I’ve really enjoyed the journey, building a culture, a way of being and a way of playing that everyone can enjoy.”

