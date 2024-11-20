Newcastle Thunder chief reveals if club will return in 2025 as he takes aim at governing body

NEWCASTLE THUNDER general manager Keith Christie has revealed that the club will be ready to return as a League One side in 2025.

Following a year of uncertainty, in which there had been question marks raised over the future of Thunder after previous owner Semore Kurdi withdrew, Newcastle completed 2024 in League One.

Although the north-east club failed to win a single game, they have emerged with their heads held high.

And Christie, despite all of Thunder’s trials and tribulations, has revealed that the club will line up for League One again in 2025.

“We will be there in 2025, the club will be there with whatever standard we can afford to deliver to,” Christie told League Express.

“We will do that within our budget. I wasn’t there when the huge money was invested into Newcastle because I would have advised differently.

“You cannot buy a Championship club, who gives you the right to beat Batley and Featherstone? These are established clubs over 20 years.

“No one gives you the right to beat the opposition and that’s the gamble that people don’t consider.

“Fans have a large part to play in this because they need to be told ‘this is what we are going to do and this is why we need you’.

“If the governing body was more commercially astute and clubs were held to financial management more tightly then clubs would be in more sustainable positions.

“We live from hand to mouth as a sport and the only people winning are players and agents – they are the only ones coming out of it than can say ‘I’ve done my bit’.”

