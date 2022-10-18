Dates confirmed of Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s gruelling third challenge for Rob Burrow and MND

Kevin Sinfield OBE’s new challenge has been announced with the date now confirmed

His epic challenges in 2020 and 2021 have already raised over £5 million but now he is set to go even further in 2022 on a week long challenge that will celebrate the awareness raised by three inspirational sporting characters who have done so much to raise the profile of those impacted by the season.

Starting on Sunday 13th November, Sinfield will run over 60km per day for seven days from Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to Old Trafford in Manchester in his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge. Inspired by Rob Burrow, Doddie Weir, Stephen Darby and other people living with MND, Kevin Sinfield will have an initial aim is to raise £777,777 from the challenge. Supporters can show their support now at https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield-ultra-7-in-7-challenge

The Ultra 7 in 7 challenge will support five charities which support people affected by MND, and invest in research to bring us closer to effective treatments and a cure for the disease. The main beneficiaries will be the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds. However, there will also be donations to MND Scotland, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation plus support for the 4ED campaign to support former Gloucester and Leicester Rugby Union player Ed Slater, who was recently diagnosed with MND.

Commenting on his next challenge, Kevin Sinfield said, “Undoubtedly this will be the toughest challenge yet. We have tried to combine elements of our two previous events to create the Ultra 7 in 7. People living with MND have no choice but to live with their condition every day and they are inspiration for all of us taking part in the challenge. There has been some exciting news in recent days about current drug trials and we can all feel that a breakthrough is close. MND is not incurable it has just been underfunded and I have belief that by raising funds we can give the scientists and researchers the best possible opportunity to find that cure. We also need to help those living with MND, to give them hope and love so they know we are with them.”

Rob Burrow MBE added, “I’ve said it many times before, everyone should have a friend like Kevin. I know he would be the first to share the spotlight with all the team who are making this possible, just as he did as my captain but his leadership and inspiration is at the heart of every challenge. I am sure this will be tough and I can’t wait to see Kevin and the guys along the way to cheer them on. People have already been so generous over the last two years and, as a patron of the MND Association, I would like to say a massive thank you, your support has made the world of difference to so many people. Go safe Kev and please support them as much as you can.”

Esther Wakeman, CEO of Leeds Hospitals Charity commented, ““We have been absolutely amazed by Kevin’s dedication to support the fight against Motor Neurone Disease. I want to thank Kevin and wish him luck for his next epic challenge, the 7 in 7 Ultra, which will help people living with MND now and in the future. The Rob Burrow Centre for MND will be the first of its kind, providing a space for those with MND, their families and carers, bringing together treatment, holistic support and education all under one roof. I am sure that the people of Leeds, Yorkshire and across the nation will get behind Kevin once again, donating to us and the other charities. All of us at Leeds Hospitals Charity and across Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust will definitely be cheering him along the way!”

Sally Light, Chief Executive of the MND Association, added, “Once more, our patron Kev Sinfield has committed to taking on an extreme challenge in honour of his friendship with Rob Burrow, also an MND Association patron. But more than that, he is putting himself through a gruelling week running seven ultra marathons because he is committed to the fight against MND.

“We are so grateful for all of Kev’s efforts on behalf of the MND Association and the entire MND community. The fundraising from his previous two challenges has already meant the expansion of our services and more investment in vital research into this devastating disease. This new endeavour will continue his incredible legacy by helping progress the fight against MND.”

Doddie Weir OBE commented, “It’s brilliant to see Kevin taking on yet another epic challenge to raise funds and awareness for Motor Neurone Disease. 7 ultra-marathons in 7 days are a daunting prospect, but if there’s someone who can do it, it’s Kevin Sinfield.

“The bond that he shares with Rob Burrow and the MND community is incredibly special, and we all thank him for his efforts and wish him good luck.”