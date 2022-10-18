Toulouse Olympique winger Latrell Schaumkel locks in club for 2023

TOULOUSE Olympique star Latrell Schaumkel has locked in his club for 2023.

The winger has signed a new deal at the Stade Ernest Wallon to take his career at the French club to three years after arriving in 2021.

Trained in Manly and after having spells with the North Sydney Bears and the Newtown Jets in the second tier of Australian rugby league, Schaumkel arrived in France in 2019 in Villeneuve-sur-Lot before sign with Toulouse in 2021.

The New Zealander made his debut in 2021 against York and played 11 out of 16 games that season, scored seven tries, including one in the Million Pound Game against Featherstone Rovers.

Unfortunately for the winger, the injury sustained during the final stages of Championship 2021 continued to bug him and he had to bide his team to appear in 2022, only taking part in the 2022 season from May onwards. In total, Schaumkel played ten matches, scoring four tries in Toulouse’s maiden season in Super League.

With his knee injury persisting, the New Zealander is ready for a big pre-season: “I am very happy to continue with the TO in 2023, and to support the club in its objective of quickly returning to the Super League. Go TO!”

Toulouse Olympique President, Bernard Sarrazain, is very happy to keep Latrell at the French side, saying: “Despite a complicated season both physically and mentally, we were able to see that Latrell was a formidable winger. I am therefore very happy to see him extend his Olympian adventure! He will definitely be a player to watch in 2023.”