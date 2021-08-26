Dates revealed for World Cup in 2022

Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) have confirmed the dates for the postponed Rugby League World Cup tournament that will now take place between Saturday 15 October – Saturday 19 November 2022.

RLWC2021 has also revealed that the opening match and the men’s and women’s double header finals will be played, as originally planned, at St James’ Park, Newcastle and Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

The new tournament dates have been confirmed following detailed consultation with a number of partners. In particular, including Super League Europe and the member clubs “who have been extremely accommodating,” according to World Cup officials.

The dates see the tournament move one week earlier than scheduled in 2021 to maximise attendance and viewership. Officials are hoping to release a full revised match schedule by no later than the end of the year.

The earlier start means RLWC2021 will fall between the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2022 FIFA World Cup, allowing the existing broadcast partners to continue to air all 61 games throughout the tournament.

And RLWC2021 that all tickets bought so far for the 2021 tournament will be automatically transferred to the corresponding fixture next year.

As a thank you for continued fan support, RLWC2021 have created “The Foundation Fan Squad”, which will be an exclusive group who will receive a thank you pack, including an updated wall planner and the chance to win exclusive prizes, access to content and other benefits for the next year.

But for those who can’t attend next year, today the first general admission ticket refund window will open for a three-week period.

Those who have purchased a RLWC2021 ticket product through official platforms should visit www.rlwc2021.com/tickets for specific ticket refund information.

RLWC2021 has thanked all those involved in the process of confirming the dates for 2022 “and we look forward to working closely with all nations, sponsors, partners, venues, host towns and cities as we finalise the revised tournament schedule.”

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to announce the revised dates today and can now look forward to the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever in the autumn of 2022.”

“The continuing conversations with all our supportive hosts and venues have been hugely positive. We are confident that we can deliver a similar tournament schedule, which will be communicated as soon as possible.”

“Obviously, we are disappointed the tournament will not be happening as originally planned but we are determined to make next year a celebration of sport, unity, people, place and civic pride.”

Troy Grant, IRL Chairman said, “The Rugby League World Cup is the international pinnacle of our sport, and I am delighted that the new dates have been agreed meaning we can now push forward towards autumn 2022.”

“Jon Dutton and the entire RLWC2021 team have worked tirelessly following the postponement being announced and I have total confidence that the 2022 incarnation of the tournament will be the best we have ever seen both on and off the field of play.”