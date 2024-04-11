Daughter of title-winning hero takes on senior role at Halifax Panthers

HALIFAX have further bolstered their backroom staff with the addition of Rachel Garrod as head of commercial.

A senior associate at the town’s intellectual property law specialists Appleyard Lees and daughter of the late former Halifax player and 1985-86 league title winner Graham Garrod, she will work for the Championship club in a voluntary capacity while remaining in her ‘day job’.

The Panthers have ambitions to eventually regain the Super League berth lost in 2003 via the IMG club-grading system and earlier this year installed Damian Clayton as chief executive to lead the drive to improve their initial 20th-placed ranking.

The former RAF squadron leader, who played a key role in developing Rugby League in the Armed Forces, said: “This appointment holds particular significance not only because of Rachel’s professional credentials but also due to her personal connection to our club.

“Her expertise in intellectual property and trade mark law, honed over years of dedicated practice, positions her as an invaluable asset to our commercial strategy.

“Her commitment to contributing her skills on a voluntary basis is a testament to her dedication to Rugby League and the Halifax Panthers community.

“It underscores the values of passion and commitment that are the bedrock of our club’s ethos.

“At this pivotal moment for the Panthers, as we strive to expand our commercial horizons and strengthen our club’s presence both on and off the field, Rachel’s strategic insight and innovative thinking are exactly what we need.

“Her role will be crucial in identifying new commercial opportunities, enhancing our engagement with fans and stakeholders, and fostering a culture of excellence and ambition.”

Garrod, whose father died aged 68 in January, said: “I’m delighted to be joining the club at such an exciting time as the club strives for Super League status over the next few years.

“Being Halifax-born and bred and having watched the club from a young age, I’m hoping my passion and commitment will help the Panthers go from strength to strength.

“It seems a fitting time for me to join the club and I’m sure my dad would be extremely proud that I’m taking on this role.”

