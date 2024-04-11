Ex-Bradford Bulls and London Broncos player with rare cancer in fundraising match for treatment

SUPPORTERS of all clubs are being urged to back former Scotland international Harvey Burnett’s bid to raise funds to pay for treatment for a rare form of cancer by donating through his JustGiving page and attending a special match in West London on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who played for London Broncos, Oxford, Bradford and Dewsbury as an outside back or second rower, was diagnosed five years ago, and despite extensive efforts in this country, specialists have been unable to find a cure.

Now Burnett, who won four Scotland caps and also represented the Bravehearts in the inaugural Commonwealth Championships Nines tournament in 2014, has been accepted by a ground-breaking German clinic for cell therapy.

Having raised money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and launched his own non-profit health and wellness company ‘Making My Grass Greener’, he is now trying to self-fund the £40,000 cost of his treatment.

While still receiving chemotherapy, Burnett has amazingly taken part in a 50km race, explaining being in the best physical condition possible maximises the effectiveness of the new approach.

And he and friends have organised Saturday’s North versus South fund-raising match involving former team-mates at Grasshoppers Rugby Club on Syon Lane, Osterley, Isleworth (TW7 5PN), where kick-off is 3pm.

Go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/harvey-burnett-1?utm_term=gWWBbxJrr to donate online.

