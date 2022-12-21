David Fifita reveals incredible new job outside of rugby league following Super League and Wakefield Trinity exit

DAVID FIFITA is the first to acknowledge that he ’caused trouble’ as a young person.

Now, however, the aptly nicknamed ‘Big Bopper’ soon turned to rugby league to get out of that trouble and has carved out a brilliant career at the highest levels in Australia and the UK.

From his 19 appearances with the Cronulla Sharks in the mid-2010s to the 141 appearances he made for Wakefield Trinity in Super League, Fifita is an example to all about how the sport of rugby league can offer a superb outlet in career times.

Now, following his exit from Wakefield and the UK, Fifita has revealed his incredible new job as a youth case worker, giving back to the community back in his native Australia.

The case worker job is something which the 33-year-old began as soon as he landed back Down Under following seven years in the UK.

“I flew back into the country in September and started work straight away,” Fifita told League Express.

“I’m a youth case worker, dealing with kids ages 10-17 who are in contact with juvenile justice or on the verge of it.

“I spent most of my time in my younger days causing trouble and so I’m trying to help the next generation coming through.”

It’s a brave admission by Fifita who will be continuing his rugby league journey at the same time, playing for the Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Division Rugby League.