Bradford Bulls sensation George Flanagan Jnr makes Super League move

BRADFORD BULLS teenage sensation George Flanagan Junior has made the Super League move to the Huddersfield Giants for an undisclosed fee.

The teenage fullback/halfback impressed in 2022, breaking his way into the Bradford Bulls first-team at the age of just 17, after a number of superb performances in the Academy and Reserves.

Starting his career at Birkenshaw Blue Dogs, Flanagan Junior – whose father George has been a terrific servant for the Bulls – signed for Bradford.

Flanagan Jr was then fast-tracked into the reserves and continued to impress, with two tries and an assist vs Hull Kingston Rovers reserves and a try vs Salford Red Devils reserves.

His rise was complete when he was then selected for his first-team debut vs London Broncos at Odsal Stadium, where he took to the stage with his father George Flanagan Sr.

The young full-back/half then rounded off the season with a superb drop-goal vs Wakefield Trinity in the academy play-offs, as the game ventured into Golden Point, Flanagan Jr stepped up and slotted over the one point with minutes remaining.

Flanagan Jr will stay with Bradford during 2023, playing alongside his father George Flanagan, but will train with the Giants throughout the year as he transitions into a full-time environment, he will join the club on December 1st 2023 in preparation for 2024.