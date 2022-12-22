David Fifita reveals the three Super League clubs’ fans he got the most ‘sprayings’ from and his experience at Wakefield Trinity

ONE of the biggest characters in Super League in the past seven years, David Fifita, will not be there in 2023 following his move back to Australia.

During his time at Wakefield Trinity, Fifita became a cult hero on the terraces at Belle Vue,

Now, he has revealed the top three ‘sprayings’ he got from Super League rival fans – and one of them won’t come as a surprise following the bitter local rivalry.

“I didn’t matter what ground I played at I copped stick and that’s what I love about the Super League!” Fifita told League Express.

“I see it as a positive as it meant I must have been doing something right for Wakefield for rival fans to give me it.

“But the top three sprayings I got during my time at Wakefield would be from Castleford, Wigan and Hull KR fans.”

Over a period of seven seasons, Fifita made close to 150 appearances for the West Yorkshire club, and, he waxed lyrical about his experience with Trinity.

“My time at Wakefield was great and the days we as a family will never forget,” Fifita continued.

“The fans were massive for me and I’ll never forget how much the north stand would light up Belle Vue on game day.

“The legacies I wanted to leave at Belle Vue were to change the modern day front-rower, change the standard prop carting the ball up and to think on instinct and back themselves!

“Don’t leave it to wingers to get all the glory but just to make opponents not knowing what’s he gonna do next.

“And secondly, to always play with a smile on your face. Play every game likes it your last and have fun doing so.”

It’s fair to say that Fifita had fun on the rugby league field, making some incredible runs with some brilliant pieces of skill intertwined.

The ‘Big Bopper’ will forever leave a legacy on Wakefield and Super League.