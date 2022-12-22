Two new signings set to debut for Wakefield Trinity in Boxing Day clash with Leeds Rhinos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has named his squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day against Leeds at Headingley.

The squad includes new signings Morgan Smith and Renouf Atoni who will both make their first appearances in Trinity colours. Samisoni Langi has only just arrived at Belle Vue and so won’t play whilst Kevin Proctor is set to arrive in Wakefield on 27 December.

The squad in full is:

Matty Ashurst (C)

Renouf Atoni

Eddie Battye

Josh Bowden

Harry Bowes

Rob Butler

Robbie Butterworth

Jordy Crowther

Sam Eseh

Lee Gaskell

Max Jowitt

Lee Kershaw

Joe Law

Tom Lineham

Mason Lino

Reece Lyne

Lewis Murphy

Jay Pitts

Oliver Pratt

Morgan Smith

Jai Whitbread

Dane Windrow