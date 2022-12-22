Two new signings set to debut for Wakefield Trinity in Boxing Day clash with Leeds Rhinos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Mark Applegarth has named his squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day against Leeds at Headingley.
The squad includes new signings Morgan Smith and Renouf Atoni who will both make their first appearances in Trinity colours. Samisoni Langi has only just arrived at Belle Vue and so won’t play whilst Kevin Proctor is set to arrive in Wakefield on 27 December.
The squad in full is:
Matty Ashurst (C)
Renouf Atoni
Eddie Battye
Josh Bowden
Harry Bowes
Rob Butler
Robbie Butterworth
Jordy Crowther
Sam Eseh
Lee Gaskell
Max Jowitt
Lee Kershaw
Joe Law
Tom Lineham
Mason Lino
Reece Lyne
Lewis Murphy
Jay Pitts
Oliver Pratt
Morgan Smith
Jai Whitbread
Dane Windrow