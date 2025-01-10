Dean Hadley signs Hull KR contract extension

DEAN HADLEY has his sights set firmly on silverware after agreeing a one-year contract extension with Hull KR.

The forward was only contracted for the upcoming season but will now stay at Craven Park for 2026 as well.

Hadley has made 104 appearances for the Robins since switching from city rivals Hull FC in the middle of 2019.

His consistent performances have been important in Hull KR’s rise, and he missed only one match last season as Hull KR reached a first Super League Grand Final.

“I’m really happy to resign with Hull KR and get sorted nice and early,” said 30-year-old Hadley.

“For me, this is the only place I want to be. I love it here. I enjoy being in this environment with the lads. As a club, we’re getting better every year.

“Part of my reason for coming here was to establish myself as a first-team player. I wanted to be somewhere where I was playing a role and I’d like to think I’ve done that so far.

“It’s proved to be a really good decision for me and I’m looking to improve again (in 2025) and win silverware at Hull KR.”

Head coach Willie Peters added: “We’re pleased Dean Hadley has signed a new one-year extension at Hull KR.

“Dean leads through his actions both on and off the field and has deservedly become part of our club’s leadership group.

“Deano is well-liked amongst the playing group. One of the biggest compliments a player can have is your teammates want to play with you, and that’s definitely the case with Dean Hadley.”