Ince Rose Bridge’s remarkable effort to get Challenge Cup tie on despite freeze

INCE ROSE BRIDGE are pulling out all the stops in a stupendous effort to ensure that their Betfred Challenge Cup tie with Irish outfit Longhorns goes ahead tomorrow.

The match is being played at Ince rather than in Ireland, in line with strictures imposed by the Rugby Football League to enable Longhorns to be included in the sport’s greatest knockout competition.

And although sub-zero temperatures have scuppered hopes of Challenge Cup games taking place anywhere else in the north of England this weekend Ince – perhaps mindful of travel issues faced by their opponents – are determined to buck the trend.

The RFL’s Pat Cluskey, who is head of delivery (professional game competitions) said earlier this morning (Friday 10 January): “Ince are still working on the pitch and have utilised industrial heaters and tarpaulins. Yesterday the part they had worked on was playable; Longhorns travel on Saturday morning so Ince are going to continue working on it throughout the day.”

Shortly after lunch, Cluskey added: “Ince Rose Bridge tell me that having used two heaters, plus tarpaulins, the pitch is 25 per cent playable.

“Four more heaters are arriving this afternoon and Longhorns are happy to travel if the prospects of play are 50/50.

“A local referee is coming to inspect at 3.30pm today and if there’s more progress Ince will work tonight and tomorrow, if Longhorns agree to travel.”

The only other matches confirmed as going ahead are:

Saturday 11 January

British Army v RAF (at Aldershot)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal (at Chiswick RUFC)

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders (at Chiswick RUFC)

Sunday 12 January 2025

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook (at Aberavon Green Stars RUFC)

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors (at Colchester Sports Park)

Ties already called off (with new dates shown) are:

Saturday 11 January

Crosfields v Maryport (now Saturday 18 January)

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Haresfinch (now Saturday 18 January)

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar (now Saturday 18 January)

Mirfield v Royal Navy (now Saturday 18 January)

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders (now Saturday 18 January)

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC (now Saturday 18 January)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (now Sunday 19 January, live on The Sportsman)

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners (now Saturday 18 January, with live coverage on the BBC at 12.30pm)

Sunday 12 January

GB Police v York Acorn (now Sunday 19 January at Portico Panthers, St Helens)