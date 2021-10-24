Departing Tigers star’s community work continues

Grant Millington had a close shave before continuing to say goodbye to Castleford fans with a special game at arch-rivals Wakefield.

The popular 34-year-old Australian forward, returning Down Under after ten seasons and more than 240 games for the Tigers, enjoyed a farewell match last Wednesday.

The contest was between All Stars sides put together by former Cronulla Sharks and Canterbury Bulldogs player Millington and Trinity.

It was staged at the Mobile Rocket Stadium because of pitch maintenance work at Castleford’s Mend-A-Hose Jungle base.

Millington appeared minus his trademark bushy beard after having it removed to raise money for the ‘Life for a Kid Foundation’ charity.

It aims to offer funds and equipment to help children under the age of 16 lead a better life and to also help those who require life-saving or life-changing operations.

The prop has been a mainstay of the Tigers side which went from battling relegation to challenging for major honours under Daryl Powell.

The 2017 Dream Team member featured in that year’s Grand Final defeat by Leeds at Old Trafford, which followed the Tigers’ League Leaders’ Shield success.

And Millington, who initially joined in 2011 on a two-year contract, also figured in this year’s Challenge Cup defeat by St Helens at Wembley.

He has also played a big role in Castleford’s widespread community work, which was embedded in him during his time in the NRL.

“Especially at a club like this, where the town just thrives off the rugby, it makes a great difference getting out there and doing things in the community,” he explained.

“There are so many skills you learn in Rugby League which are transferable into the real world and help you deal with sometimes awkward situations.”

