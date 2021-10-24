Contract extension boost for comeback kid Kershaw

Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw says he’s going “full throttle” at his recovery from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The highly-rated 22-year-old, who was injured during the 26-18 defeat at Leigh in the penultimate game of the season, has been boosted by signing a two-year contract extension.

When back to fitness, he’ll be aiming to add to his 27 appearances for Trinity, 19 of which came this year.

That attracted interest from elsewhere in the former Keighley Albion junior, who came through the Wakefield Academy system and has scored eight tries for the club.

Kershaw, who benefitted from a series of loan stints at Oldham earlier in his career, made a try-scoring Trinity debut in the 26-24 home win over Leeds in April 2019.

He made five more appearances that season, but last year, when he played just twice, made the news by taking a part-time delivery job to supplement his income.

The departure of Ben Jones-Bishop to York provided an opening, which Kershaw has taken, and he’s determined to take up where he left off.

“Obviously, it wasn’t a great end to the season for me,” he said.

“But I feel like I have shown what I can do.

“And with a two-year contract extension, I’ve got plenty of time to get back fully fit and prove myself again.

“I have plenty of hard work ahead of me on my road to recovery, but it’s a challenge I’m going full throttle at.”

Coach Willie Poching said: “Lee is another of our homegrown talents and he showed this year that he has some great football ahead of him.

“His progression through his performances in 2021 put him in the company of some of our most consistent performers.

“We look forward to Lee recovering from his injury and coming back stronger, faster and even better for us.”

Wakefield, with Tom Johnstone and Liam Kay already on the books, have brought in Warrington winger Tom Lineham on a three-year deal, giving Poching plenty of options out wide.

