Derek Beaumont reveals “big” new signing for Leigh Leopards as he gives update on academy license

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has revealed that there will be a “big” new signing heading for the Super League club ahead of the 2024 season.

The Lancashire club has taken rugby league by storm in 2023, winning the Challenge Cup and finishing fifth in the Super League table.

But, like anything, that momentum has to be built upon moving forward – and Beaumont is determined to do so with the hope of an academy license for 2025 as well as new recruits that will take the Leopards to a new level.

“It’s a bit like anything in life, you have to progress and look forward. We have finally cemented a back-to-back year in Super League and I knew that was all we ever had to do,” Beaumont said on BBC Radio Lancashire.

“The attention goes to applying for an academy license next year, that is a vision for us and the year after we should get it so we can bring our own players through.

“Our recruitment is pretty much done, we have a maximum of one or two players to be added. We haven’t announced what we have done yet because it is disrespectful to do so.

“There is one big one in there, I will give you an exclusive for BBC Radio Lancashire. There is a big one coming in the next three or four weeks.”

The Leopards have been linked with Dolphins halfback Anthony Milford in recent weeks.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.