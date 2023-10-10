IT’S fair to say that Australian imports to the south of France have taken to the culture of Catalans Dragons a lot more so in recent years than perhaps a decade ago.

What will Mitchell Pearce do in 2024? Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara has his say

Having once had the reputation for a sunny holiday, Catalans has been transformed into a place to win trophies – and with the Dragons competing for their second Super League Grand Final in three years on Saturday night, the buzz around the Stade Gilbert Brutus is as great as ever.

One of those players that has taken to Perpignan like a duck to water is Australian halfback Mitchell Pearce, who recovered from a hamstring injury in order to play against St Helens last Friday night.

From that, head coach Steve McNamara has revealed that Pearce will play in this week’s Grand Final after coming through “good”.

“Mitchell has come through good, he is confident and he did extremely well to recover and get himself on the field and compete the 80 minutes in one of the most ferocious games you will see,” McNamara said.

In terms of what Pearce will be doing in 2024 after hanging up his boots, McNamara is unsure – but the veteran does have ties with the south of France.

“Mitchell doesn’t know what he’s doing from one day to the next. He might go travelling a bit and go to Australia and come back. He has got a French girlfriend so there’s that.”

