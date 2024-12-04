Derek Beaumont reveals further signing plans for Leigh Leopards

DEREK BEAUMONT has revealed that Leigh Leopards have plans to make further signings for the 2025 Super League season.

However, he has insisted that plans to bring in new recruits is not dependent on Salford Red Devils offloading players due to financial issues.

The financial problems suffered by Salford has seen the club get an advance on their central distribution to the tune of £500,000, whilst Rugby League Live previously revealed that other Super League sides were ‘circling’ the ailing club in a bid to recruit some of their players.

Beaumont, whilst addressing that Leigh’s recruitment is still an ongoing process, distanced himself from any potential signings from Salford.

Beaumont posted on X: “It (recruitment) has not finished and would never have been dependant on the failure of a fellow club.”

The Leopards have recruited the likes of Tesi Niu, David Armstrong, Isaac Liu and Ben Condon from the NRL for 2025 to replace John Asiata, Tom Amone, Kai O’Donnell and Ricky Leutele.

In doing so, it will be a much-changed Leigh side next season, with head coach Adrian Lam tasked with getting his side to gel in a short space of time once more.

