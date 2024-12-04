Goole Vikings make signing number 25 ahead of 2025 League One season

GOOLE VIKINGS have landed the 25th new member of their inaugural squad for Betfred League One with the arrival of former York Knights edge player Tyler Craig.

The 31-year-old can play at centre or in the back-row, having racked up experience in the Championship playing for the Knights and Newcastle Thunder.

Craig started his playing career at York amateur side Heworth RLFC, just a stones throw away from the current LNER Stadium – the now home of the York Knights.

He was brought into the Knights system having been spotted by ex-Knights and England halfback Chris Thorman at York College, a rugby system that has produced a number of top-line players including Danny Brough, Peter Fox, Ian Kirke and Tom Lineham.

Craig made his professional debut in North Yorkshire with the Knights in 2012, before moving to Newcastle in 2017 where he lined up alongside new Vikings team mates like the Aldous brothers and Misi Talaupapa.

He stepped away from the pro game in 2021 to concentrate on his career, but has continued playing amateur rugby, including a return to his original club Heworth.

Goole Vikings head coach, Scott Taylor, thinks Craig is another useful addition to his squad: “Tyler is another good pick up by the club who brings the understanding and experience of this level, as well as versatility across a number of positions.” he said.

“We primarily see him playing centre and back row, but he can play either side of the field and has a good attitude, plays tough and is quick on an edge.

“He is a no nonsense type of player, he will be good for the lads around him and a strong character for some of our younger blokes to line up alongside.

“Tyler is another good addition for us and we are pleased to have convinced him to step back into the pro game.”

Meanwhile, Craig added he is excited to be part of the Vikings’ journey

“The plans for Goole and what the club’s ambitions are as a new team, it instantly excited me,” he said.

“Having met with the players and everyone behind the scenes, it was easy to see what we are all buying into and we have a chance to put the Vikings on the radar in the pro game and get people talking.

“It was appealing to me to help build the foundations of a brand new club that has the potential to be very successful.

“The whole energy around the club is infectious and I believe it will lead to really good things, so coming in at the start of the journey is great and I wanted to be on board.”

He continued, “I can bring a lot of experience and versatility to the squad, I’ve played everywhere at this level, in the backline and in the pack.

“With a good pre-season under my belt, I’ll be pushing for a starting place alongside some great players that have signed up for us, it is an exciting opportunity.”

Craig is the Vikings’ 25th addition for the 2025 season and counting.

