Derek Beaumont sets record straight as Leigh Leopards owner refutes claim of negotiations with Tom Amone

DEREK BEAUMONT has set the record straight, with the Leigh Leopards owner refuting claims that the club were in negotiations for former forward Tom Amone.

Amone is set to sign for Castleford Tigers on a short-term deal until the end of the 2025 Super League season before linking up with Hull KR for 2026 and beyond.

At one stage, the Leopards were heavily rumoured to be in for the Tongan international, but Beaumont has slammed such speculation.

Posting on X, the Leigh owner said: “Omg stop your melt down we are not in negotiations with Tom nor have we been nor will we be! He is a top bloke and I wish him every success wherever he ends up. Sad if it’s not worked out in NRL for him and his family as it was important to him. I am sure using our club as a mule will have enabled his manager we won’t do business with get him a great deal and I am happy if that’s the case as he deserves all he can get. Look forward to seeing him back over here hope he sports the 🐆jacket. Please have faith in those that have got us where we are so far or should I say respect. Thanks.”

Omg stop your melt down we are not in negotiations with Tom nor have we been nor will we be! He is a top bloke and I wish him every success wherever he ends up. Sad if it’s not worked out in NRL for him and his family as it was important to him. I am sure using our club as a mule… — Derek John Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) April 13, 2025

Amone previously reflected on his time at the Leopards upon returning to the NRL with Canterbury Bulldogs: “What a blessing it was to wear the Leopard jersey over the last three years. It’s been an amazing journey, not only for myself but the team and town.

“Starting in Championship, then being promoted to Super League, and winning the Challenge Cup will be something I’ll always remember. This club will always hold a special place in my heart.”