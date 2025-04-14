Hull KR’s Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to retire at end of season

HULL KR prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will retire at the end of the year, the club have confirmed.

The veteran Kiwi joined the Robins ahead of this season after a storied NRL career with Sydney Roosters, where he won three league titles and made more than 300 appearances.

After starting out at Manly Sea Eagles, he spent 15 seasons with the Roosters and established a reputation as one of the sport’s most feared forwards.

Waerea-Hargreaves also shone on the international stage with New Zealand, earning 33 caps since his 2009 debut.

He was an eye-catching recruit by Hull KR for 2025 and has played every game bar one so far.

Speaking on his retirement, 36-year-old Waerea-Hargreaves said: “As I reflect on my journey and 18 seasons in Rugby League, I have so much gratitude for the game itself.

“Rugby League has given me the honour of representing my country, life-long friends and memories that I’ll cherish forever.

“To my current club Hull KR, thank you for giving my family and I this opportunity. It has already exceeded all of our expectations and I am looking forward to finishing off the 2025 season with the lads.

“To the fans, I’ve been incredibly lucky to have been supported wherever I’ve played. Thank you for your support over the years.

“And finally, to my wife, kids and family. Thank you for your unwavering support every step of the way. I love you very much and look forward to our next chapter. Thanks, Jared.”