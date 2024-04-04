Derek Beaumont slams Leigh Leopards’ social media coverage during Wigan Warriors clash

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has slammed his own club’s social media coverage during the clash with Wigan Warriors last night.

With Leigh down 10-0 early on, Beaumont, who was enjoying a night out at a live basketball game in Barcelona, took to X to express his disgruntlement at the coverage, saying: “@LeighLeopardsRL this twitter feed is a joke for supporters trying to follow the game! Has someone resigned without notice? Set by set coverage is the brief!”

@LeighLeopardsRL this twitter feed is a joke for supporters trying to follow the game! Has someone resigned without notice? Set by set coverage is the brief! — Derek John Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) April 4, 2024

The Leopards eventually went down 40-12 to the Warriors, who were superb throughout.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.