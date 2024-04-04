Huddersfield Giants revoke Fenton Rogers suspension as Super League forward heads for Bradford Bulls

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS released a statement last night revealing that forward Fenton Rogers has had his suspension lifted.

The West Yorkshire club also confirmed that internal disciplinary action has been taken against Rogers.

The statement reads: “Huddersfield Giants have concluded their investigation into the evening of Thursday 28th March culminating in the suspension of Fenton Rogers from the club last week and can confirm that internal disciplinary action has been taken and the suspension is now revoked.

“In addition the player will move to Bradford Bulls on a short term loan. The club has reserved the right to reopen the matter should any further information come to light and no further comment will be made.”

Bradford Bulls Head Coach Eamon O’Carroll, said on Rogers’ move: “It’s a huge boost, he is a player we have monitored and looked get back for some time, luckily for him he could play Super League so he will be a really welcome addition.

“Everyone speaks highly of Fenton, he comes back in a better place on the back of that experience here last year, he’s had a full-time pre-season with Huddersfield so I am sure he will be a huge addition.

“Another reason we wanted to bring in someone the quality of Fenton is he will add to us physically with his experience of being in a full-time environment.

“He is here to get his head down, concentrate on his rugby and kick on. He is familiar with club and group and knows what it means to play for Bradford and I look forward to working with him.”

