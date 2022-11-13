Derek Beaumont to face fans’ questions over Leigh Leopards rebrand

LEIGH LEOPARDS fans will have the chance to quiz owner Derek Beaumont on his rebrand of the club tonight (Monday).

The Championship Grand Final winners are holding a fans’ forum at Leigh Sports Village, starting at 7pm, with the club to make a presentation before fielding questions.

Last month Leigh announced a controversial rebrand following their return to Super League.

Their previous Centurions identity – used since 1995 – has been replaced by Leopards and a new club badge and playing shirt have been designed.

Beaumont will be present alongside Leigh’s operations manager, Neil Jukes, the head of rugby Chris Chester, and members of the playing and coaching staff also in attendance.

“This is a great opportunity for fans to understand the rebrand and reasoning behind it as well as to see where this has now progressed to following on from the initial launch,” said Beaumont.

“Fans will have the opportunity to ask questions of myself, Neil, and members of the performance team as well as to meet some of the current 2023 Super League squad.”

Leigh have made 13 signings to date for their top-flight return, including Ricky Leutele and former England internationals Zak Hardaker, Tom Briscoe and Oliver Holmes.

Beaumont also hinted at a big piece of news to be revealed at the forum, which is all-ticket with priority for the highest-level members.

“Whilst we obviously want to sell the club and our vision to those that haven’t taken up a membership, we felt it is right to allocate the tickets to attend the event to those who have become members given the reveal it will contain,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leigh have announced the appointment of their former head coach Kieron Purtill as head of youth and women’s Rugby League.

