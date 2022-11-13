Hull KR duo hoping to benefit from Championship loan experience

TWO emerging Hull KR youngsters will gain valuable experience at Newcastle Thunder.

Props Connor Moore and Daniel Okoro, both 19, have joined the Championship club on season-long loan deals.

Moore already has Super League games under his belt, having played three times for the injury-hit Robins at the back end of this year and also making four appearances on loan at League One Hunslet.

Okoro also featured for Hunslet but suffered a hand injury in his second match for the South Leeds club, which ruled him out for the rest of the domestic season.

He recovered in time to help Nigeria win the Middle East Africa Championship last month.

The pair have featured regularly for Rovers’ Reserves, but Moore says that both need more game time.

“I have to be playing each week to develop. I knew I needed a loan deal early in 2023 to focus on my season ahead,” he told Hull Live.

“I live with Dan in Hull, and at our homes back in Leeds, he is round the corner from me.

“We have the same agent, so they were pushing for us to get on a loan, and we are lucky to be together, and the club deserves praise for that.”

Moore and Okoro will be under the charge of Chris Thorman, who is looking to revive Newcastle as a part-time club following a year as a full-time operation.

Thorman said of the pair: “When I’ve spoken to those who know them, I’ve been told that they’ve been working very hard in the off-season, so I think when they rock up, the boys will be impressed with what they see.

“They’ve obviously come from a full-time environment at Hull KR so we’re expecting big things.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.