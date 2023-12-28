Derrell Olpherts breaks silence on Leeds Rhinos future following links to Super League rivals

DERRELL OLPHERTS has broken his silence on his future at Leeds Rhinos after being linked with a move to a Super League rival.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of great speculation ever since the culmination of the 2023 Super League season, with Leigh Leopards reportedly interested at one stage.

However, Olpherts has revealed that there was never any truth in rumours that he was about to exit Headingley, with his concentration firmly on having a big season for the Rhinos in 2024.

“There was no truth in me leaving to any club – I’m all in at Leeds 100 percent” Olpherts told TotalRL.

“I’ve got this year and a year in the club’s favour for next year – but I have a feeling they may want to go in a different direction.

“We shall see what happens but I’m just going to concentrate on being fit, healthy and consistent whilst pushing for a starting wing spot.”

Olpherts also reflected upon his first season in a Leeds shirt after moving to the West Yorkshire club from rivals Castleford Tigers as well as touching on pre-season so far.

“I really enjoyed my first year at Leeds even though we didn’t achieve what we wanted out of the season.

“Personally, I didn’t achieve what I set out for myself either. Just being at club like Leeds, with the staff and facilities they have here, it’s at a different level.

“Pre-season has been great with the new boys they’ve brought in, they have fitted in seamlessly and the camp away in Portugal pulled the group really close together.

“I’m really looking forward to what 2024 brings.”

