Ex-Hull FC, Salford Red Devils and Bradford Bulls prop Levy Nzoungou returns to rugby league with new club

FORMER Hull FC, Salford Red Devils and Bradford Bulls prop Levy Nzoungou has returned to rugby league following a year out of the game.

Nzoungou has signed a one-year deal with League One side North Wales Crusaders.

He arrives with an impressive CV which includes time within the academy systems at Super League side St Helens and NRL outfit Melbourne Storm.

The 25-year-old’s senior career saw him make his professional debut in the Championship for French outfit Toulouse, before signing for Salford Red Devils where he made his first Super League appearance against Wigan Warriors in 2018.

Following spells with Hull FC, Bradford and Widnes, Nzoungou took a season out to recover from injury, also taking up a role at Cheshire Fire service.

Now arriving in Colwyn Bay, Nzoungou is looking forward to getting back out on the field.

He said: “This year will be a big challenge for me.

“After taking a year out to get over my injury, I want to prove both to myself and the coach that I can still play my best rugby and be one of the best prop forwards in the league.”

Crusaders head coach Carl Forster added: “It’s great to get Levy on board and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“He’s a very infectious person and you can see that at training already.

“He’s exactly what we need in terms of his physicality and size, and he’s been in some top systems and will bring a lot to the group both on and off the field.

“His desire to come to Crusaders was also really impressive and I’m looking forward to seeing him in the shirt come January”.

