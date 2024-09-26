Derrell Olpherts breaks silence on Wakefield Trinity exit with winger in talks over Super League return

DERRELL OLPHERTS has admitted he is “disappointed” not to be staying with Wakefield Trinity for the 2025 season after what he has called “a very strong season.”

Trinity released the list of those players that would be leaving at the end of the 2024 Championship season, with Olpherts one of nine to be exiting the club.

A veteran of over 100 Super League games, the 32-year-old made the switch to Wakefield ahead of the 2024 campaign following a disappointing spell at Leeds Rhinos to link up with his former Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell at Belle Vue.

And it’s fair to say that Olpherts has had a good year with Trinity, registering 18 tries in 19 appearances so it did come as a surprise when the winger was included on the exit list.

Now Olpherts has spoken of his disappointment at being released, but a return to Super League may not be too far away.

“I’m disappointed not to be staying at Wakefield after a very strong season statistical,” Olpherts told League Express.

“I am currently the top try scorer in the Championship and my all round game this year has been quality.

“I’m fit and healthy and have a lot more to give – my agent Iestyn Harris is currently negotiating different options including a return to Super League.”

Olpherts’ most successful period of his career came at Castleford, with the 32-year-old notching 36 tries in 65 appearances over a three-year period between 2020 and 2022.

The winger would only make 14 appearances for Leeds in 2023, scoring four tries before moving to Wakefield.

