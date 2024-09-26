Junior Nsemba signs new six-year deal with Wigan Warriors

JUNIOR NSEMBA has signed a new six-year deal with Wigan Warriors.

The former St Jude’s second row forward made his full debut against Hull KR in 2022, a year which also saw him represent Lancashire at Academy level and score six tries in five appearances for the Reserves.

In 2023, Nsemba came off the bench to score his first career try in an 18–14 victory against Leeds Rhinos in the 6th round of the Challenge Cup, live on the BBC. His performances in 2023 saw him rewarded with a four-year contract.

His honours already include two League Leaders’ shields and a Challenge Cup and he has nine tries in 42 appearances.

Junior Nsemba said: “First of all I’d like to thank Distinct Rugby for making this happen. I’d also like to thank my parents for guiding me in the right direction. Signing this contract is amazing and being able to play in front of the Wigan fans and for my hometown club for another six years is incredible.

“This year was just the start and I can’t wait to see what the next years bring.”

Wigan boss Matt Peet said: “It’s a great statement from the club and by Junior. His potential on and off the field is there for everyone to see. We have a responsibility to guide his development and ensure that he achieves everything that he is capable of.

“It makes it even more special that he is a Wigan lad. I know that everyone in the club is delighted at this news, including Junior. His kind, hard working, humble character is a credit to him and his family, and they should be very proud of the young man he is.”

Chief Executive, Kris Radlinski said: “The retention of Junior for Wigan and the Super League is monumental. Junior is arguably one of the most talked-about players in the World right now. His physical presence and athleticism make him a dominant force on the field.

“While he’s already being compared to some of the greatest to have ever played the game, it’s important to remember that he’s still at the beginning of his journey.

“We’re thrilled that he’s committed to our club for another six years, and we’re all incredibly excited about him realising his potential.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast