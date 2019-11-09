Dewsbury sign highly-rated young halfback

Dewsbury Rams have completed the signing of young halfback Morgan Punchard.

The 20-year-old joins the club after spells at Halifax and Featherstone, where he featured in their reserve grade sides.

“Morgan has been battling to make a name for himself for a couple of years now,” said head coach Lee Greenwood.

“He has spent time at Halifax and Featherstone and people from both clubs speak well of him.

“He is keen to learn from Liam Finn and Paul Sykes and potentially take over from them as they enter the twilight of their careers.

“He had a contract for 2020 at Featherstone but felt the opportunities here are better for him.”