“Disgraceful, bent and s**t show” – Sheffield Eagles players react strongly to Mark Aston coaching ban

SHEFFIELD EAGLES players have reacted strongly to the 18-month coaching ban handed to head coach Mark Aston following an Operational Rules Tribunal.

Following a Rugby Football League compliance investigation, an independent Operational Rules Tribunal was convened on October 17 to consider alleged breaches in March 2024 by Mark Aston and Mick Heys, who were respectively head coach and head physiotherapist at Sheffield Eagles.

The alleged breaches concerned the appearance of Matty Marsh for the Eagles in their Betfred Challenge Cup tie at Wigan Warriors on March 22, 13 days after he had suffered a head injury during a Betfred Championship fixture against Swinton Lions, and without having received the necessary medical clearance to return.

Aston was slapped with an 18-month coaching ban whilst Heys given an 18-month ban from the sport.

However, it’s fair to say that the Eagles players are less than impressed, with a number taking to social media to express their displeasure with the decision.

Aston’s son, Cory, sent out a post on Instagram with the caption: “Got you pal” and that was followed by Anthony Thackeray’s quote post which said: “RFL = absolute shit show and full of (clown emoji). Disgraceful, bent and do things to get a pat on the back”.

Tyler Dickinson was also outspoken, saying: “Absolute travesty, what a bent sport we play.”

That was followed by Oliver Roberts who posted: “It’s a joke shop. Sending love PAP the boys are behind you.”

But, the most telling contribution was from Matty Marsh – the player whose concussion and return-to-play prompted the RFL investigation.

Marsh posted: Absolutely gutted. Gives everything for this club and its players! Real legend of rugby league. Only ever has the best interest of the lads and doesn’t deserve what’s happened! 40+ years dedicated to rugby and gets this shit show put on him from the RFL. Bad day for rugby league.”

