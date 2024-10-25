Shaun Wane names 19 players for Samoa clash as five drop out

ENGLAND Men Head Coach Shaun Wane has selected his 19-player squad ahead of Sunday’s opening Test against Samoa at the Brick Community Stadium in Wigan.

NRL trio Herbie Farnworth, Kai Pearce-Paul and Dominic Young are all in line to make their first England appearances since the defeat against the same opposition at the Emirates Stadium in the Semi Final of the last Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

They are joined in the 19 by two more players who have flown in from Australia to link up with England: Tom Burgess, who will return to his native Yorkshire with Huddersfield Giants next season after more than a decade with the South Sydney Rabbitohs; and Victor Radley, the Sydney Roosters enforcer who is set to win his eighth England cap.

Three members of the Wigan Warriors team who completed a clean sweep of trophies in 2024 are in contention to play on their home ground – half-back Harry Smith, prop Ethan Havard, and second-row Junior Nsemba, the Betfred Super League Young Player of the Year who is the only uncapped player in the 19.

The venue is also significant for England’s captain George Williams, the Warrington Wolves half-back who was born in Wigan and launched his career with his hometown club and is relishing the prospect of leading his country in Wigan for the first time.

Shaun Wane said: “It’s been great to be back in camp with the players this week and I can’t wait for them to get back out on the field on Sunday wearing that England jersey.

“I’ve had to make some difficult decisions selecting my squad for this weekend as we have real competition for places and everyone across the 24-man squad can make a strong case to be involved.

“I’m really happy with how we’ll line-up on Sunday and I’m confident in the players I have picked to rise to what will be a tough challenge against Samoa.

“Hopefully the England fans turn out in force this weekend and get behind us in Wigan and watch two of the best sides i international rugby go head-to-head.”

England Men Squad v Samoa:

Matty Ashton

John Bateman

Tom Burgess

Ben Currie

Daryl Clark

Herbie Farnworth

Ethan Havard

Morgan Knowles

Matty Lees

Mikey Lewis

Mike McMeeken

Harry Newman

Junior Nsemba

Kai Pearce-Paul

Victor Radley

Harry Smith

Jack Welsby

George Williams

Dom Young

