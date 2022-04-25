UpFront: Disparities damage Rugby League competitions

Talk about the haves and have nots.

Featherstone, fresh from signing former top Toulouse players Mark Kheirallah and Johnathon Ford to boost an already seriously-strong squad, are now being linked with old boy Zak Hardaker following his departure from Wigan.

The 30-year-old says he wants to pursue a contract closer to his native Yorkshire and is said to be on Rovers’ radar as they seek that much-craved Super League berth.

Meanwhile Leigh, who leapfrogged Featherstone to go top of the Championship by thrashing London Broncos – although it could be a short stay as Brian McDermott’s men head to Bradford on Monday, April 25 – recently recruited former NRL forward Kai O’Donnell.

There’s talk of further additions, and such is the strength of their existing player pool that coach Adrian Lam felt able to loan experienced back Kieran Dixon, who was playing in Super League with the Broncos in 2019, to divisional rivals Widnes.

But at the other end of the table, Workington and Dewsbury, who along with the Broncos are desperate to escape the relegation zone, are not only struggling for points, but also players.

The pair, who clashed in Yorkshire with Dewsbury winning 19-18, are actively attempting to bring new faces in, but so far with little joy.

Dewsbury coach Lee Greenwood works to one of the lowest budgets in the second tier, and can scarcely afford a few injuries, never mind the glut he has had to contend with.

And up at Workington, Chris Thorman was always playing catch-up, given he wasn’t certain whether he’d be building a squad for League One or the Championship until the culmination of the play-offs, in which Town defeated Doncaster in the final on October 10, three weeks after the end of the regular season at second-tier level.

That’s an obvious problem for the second promoted team, and the Derwent Park coach pointed out: “We have what is essentially a League One squad.

“We were behind the eight ball in terms of when we knew which division we were going to be in and talking to (coach) Rich Horne and (chief executive (Carl Hall), Doncaster have struggled with a bit with that as well.”

Meanwhile in League One, there are fresh worries about West Wales Raiders.

They were forced to forfeit their home game against Doncaster after being unable to secure the services of a duty doctor for the game.

That’s after conceding 282 points (and scoring only 20) in their opening four fixtures (they had earlier lost 96-0 at home to Swinton in the second round of the Challenge Cup).

