Super League Round 10: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Castleford Tigers 30-10 St Helens

James Bell put in an exceptional performance to cap a big week in which he has made his Saints breakthrough.

3 pts – James Bell (St Helens)

2 pts – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – George Lawler (Castleford Tigers)

Leeds Rhinos 25-14 Toulouse Olympique

Two tries, one assist, 10 metres a carry, two clean breaks and six tackle busts: a superb all round, 80-minute performance from Brad Dwyer made him the chief architect of Leeds’ win.

3 pts – Brad Dwyer (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Morgan Gannon (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Jack Broadbent (Leeds Rhinos)

Hull Kingston Rovers 32-10 Wakefield Trinity

The powerful running and superb defence by Kane Linnett, which was eminent throughout the game.

3 pts – Kane Linnett (Hull KR)

2 pts – Jacob Miller (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Shaun Kenny-Dowell (Hull KR)

Warrington Wolves 32-10 Huddersfield Giants

Young fullback Josh Thewlis took his sparkling hat-trick superbly.

3 pts – Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Riley Dean (Warrington Wolves)

1 pt – Peter Mata’utia (Warrington Wolves)

Wigan Warriors 30-24 Salford Red Devils

Harry Smith was brilliant for Wigan. His partnership and communication with Cade Cust and Jai Field is improving every week, plus his kicking game was on point.

3 pts – Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Kaide Ellis (Wigan Warriors)

Hull FC 14-8 Catalans Dragons

Josh Reynolds was recalled to the Hull side and responded by having one of his best performances for the club, with his kicking game overshadowing that of his opposite number Mitchell Pearce.

3 pts – Josh Reynolds (Hull FC)

2 pts – Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

1 pt – Darnell McIntosh (Hull FC)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table (+ Round 10 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 16

2 Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 10

3 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons) 9

4= Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons) 8

Jake Connor (Hull FC) 8

6= Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7

Konrad Hurrell (St Helens) 7

8= Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) 6

Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 6 (+2)

Jordan Abdull (Hull Kingston Rovers) 6

Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity) 6

