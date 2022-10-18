Documentary on Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow and his fight against MND to air on the BBC tonight

LEEDS Rhinos legend Rob Burrow is set to be part of a documentary on the BBC tonight.

The former Super League livewire has been living with Motor Neurone Disease since being diagnosed in late 2019 with his fight against the disease being well documented.

Now, the BBC are set to release a heartwrenching documentary entitled Rob Burrow: Living with MND which will air on BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer tonight at 7pm.

Rob says during the documentary: “I’m a prisoner in my own body, that’s the way MND gets you, the lights are on, but no one’s home. I think like you, but my mind doesn’t work right. I can’t move my body.”

In order to raise money and awareness, former teammate Kevin Sinfield has been at the forefront of the battle and now he is set to compete in his third gruelling trial.

Already having ran 101 miles in 24 hours and seven marathons in seven days, Sinfield is now set to embark on completing seven ultra-marathons in seven days.