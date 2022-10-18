Ex-Leeds Rhinos target Shane Flanagan set for potential new coaching role 

BEING a head coach must be one of the most unreliable jobs a person can take on.

Though given a contract, the longevity of a rugby league head coaching role is not secure with the sport a results-based occupation.

That being said, there is something of a coaching merry-go-round happening in the NRL at present with Manly Sea Eagles stalwart Des Hasler losing his job and ex-Brisbane Broncos head coach Anthony Seibold preparing to take over.

Seibold is also interested in bringing in former Cronulla Sharks boss Shane Flanagan as his assistant who is currently in the UK as part of the Papua New Guinea set-up at the World Cup.

Flanagan, of course, has not coached in the NRL since the infamous doping scandal which ended with a suspension.

Despite that, Flanagan still remains one of the most respected coaches in the game and was touted as a potential replacement for Richard Agar at the Leeds Rhinos earlier this year.

His son, Kyle, currently plies his trade for the Canterbury Bulldogs after an ill-fated spell at the Sydney Roosters, but Shane is being headhunted for the Sea Eagles’ assistant job.

Daily Telegraph columnist Phil ‘Buzz’ Rothfield told Sky Sports Radio’s Big Sports Breakfast that Seibold is chasing “very senior assistant coach.”

Rothfield went on to reveal that Seibold has contacted Flanagan with the two set to meet whilst both in the UK.

“I know Anthony Seibold has rung Shane Flanagan, who is with PNG over in England (for the World Cup) and Flanagan is quite interested in at least listening. They’ll meet while they’re over there in England,” Rothfield said.

“I totally agree with you, it is time to judge Shane Flanagan on his coaching ability and not what mistakes he made — which I’m sure he’s learnt from.

“He’s a far more relaxed dude these days when you speak to him, he’s actually enjoying life, but he’s very keen for a head coaching role.”