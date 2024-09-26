Dolphins and former Brisbane Broncos halfback Anthony Milford set for Super League move

DOLPHINS and former Brisbane Broncos halfback, Anthony Milford, is reportedly set for a move to Super League.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph which has claimed that the Samoan international’s time in the NRL is coming to an end after a less-than-successful spell with the Dolphins.

The Daily Telegraph has reported: “After 219 NRL games, Milford is expected to move to the Super League unless he can secure an eleventh-hour lifeline in Australia.”

Milford was once the highest-paid player in Brisbane’s history with a $1 million contract, but it was the start of a steady decline with just an average of ten games per season being played over the past five seasons.

In fact, the 30-year-old has registered just two appearances for the Dolphins in 2024, with head coach Wayne Bennett preferring to field the likes of Isaiya Katoa and Sean O’Sullivan.

