Liam Finn departs Halifax Panthers to take up Super League job

HALIFAX PANTHERS have confirmed that head coach Liam Finn will depart at the end of the 2024 Championship season amid interest from a Super League team.

Finn is widely thought to be chased to become Huddersfield Giants’ new assistant coach alongside new head coach Luke Robinson.

The Panthers have struggled greatly during the 2024 Championship season, currently sitting outside the top six play-offs in tenth position.

“It’s a bitter sweet moment for me to leave my role as head coach of Halifax Panthers,” Finn said.

“I am proud of having held this role and whilst this season has been a tough one in many aspects both on and off the field, I am proud of the playing group who have finished the season strongly when everything seemed to be going against them.

“My decision was a very difficult decision to make but ultimately the timing of it was a deciding factor and after speaking to my family, I had to take the emotion out of it and be realistic that the opportunity and security was too good to turn down.

“I’ve loved being coach of my hometown team, my only wish that it was a far more successful season but that’s sport and you take the rough with the smooth. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and wish everyone at the club good luck for the future.”

CEO Damian Clayton MBE acknowledged the difficulties Finn faced, particularly with the long-term injuries to key players, which disrupted the team’s progress, saying: “Liam has had to manage without some of our most important players for extended periods, and that made the season far tougher than anyone anticipated. Despite these obstacles, his commitment to the club never faltered.”

Regarding Finn’s decision to engage in talks with another club, Clayton emphasised that the Panthers supported his request for the sake of Finn’s professional development: “Liam approached us with his aspirations to speak with a Super League team, and we fully supported him in that process”, said Clayton. “It was important to help him pursue his career goals while recognising the understanding he showed of the club’s current challenges.”

Reflecting on the team’s late-season performance, Clayton commended Finn’s coaching abilities: “The six wins from nine games in the latter part of the season are a testament to Liam’s skill as a coach,” he said. “Securing our place in the Championship under such difficult circumstances shows the level of determination and expertise he brought to the role.”

